Auto ancillary stock Cummins India declares dividend of ₹12, PAT up 50% in Q3
- With a market valuation of ₹40,896.70 Cr, Cummins India Ltd. is a large-cap company that engages in the auto ancillary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹40,896.70 Cr, Cummins India Ltd. is a large-cap company that engages in the auto ancillary industry. The nation's top producer of diesel and natural gas engines is Cummins India Limited. Today, the company announced its Q3 earnings and declared a dividend of Rs. 12 per share for the fiscal year 2022–2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×