Auto ancillary stock Cummins India declares dividend of 12, PAT up 50% in Q3

Commenting on the future outlook of Cummins India, Ashwath Ram said “The recent budget announced by the Government of India has a stronger outlay for the infrastructure sector, including railways, which is expected to create strong demand from various segments in the domestic market. India will reach a significant milestone in the Power Generation segment which will transition from CPCB II to CPCB IV+ emission norms effective July 1, 2023. Central Pollution Control Board has allowed the sale of CPCB II generator sets till December 31, 2023, post which the Power Generation market will evolve based on the new emission norms. Further, the geo-political and supply chain conditions continue to be unpredictable. Though the Company is well-positioned to tackle any challenges with its strong financial position, considering the uncertainty, it will not provide any guidance for FY’ 24 at this time."