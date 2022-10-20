Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Auto ancillary stock is trading 21% below the high, Board approves stock split

1 min read . 03:10 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd closed today at 754.90 apiece, down by 3.47% from the previous close of 782.

With a market valuation of 2,363.51 crore, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the auto ancillaries industry. The company is a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of steel and alloy automotive wheels. The company has production plants in Dappar (Punjab), Oragadam (Chennai), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Mehsana (Gujarat), and Saraikela (Jharkhand) in addition to its headquarters in Chandigarh. In order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the same, the Board of Directors announced the record date for the stock split during their meeting today.

Today the company said in a stock exchange filing that “ln continuation to our letter dated 20.10.2022 w.r.t "outcome of Board Meeting" and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations' 2015 ("SEBI Regulations")' we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. 20.10.2022 has fixed the Record Date as Friday, November 11, 2022, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of shareholders pursuant to sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of 1 each as approved by the shareholders in the 36th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 30th September 2022."

Steel Strips Wheels' net profit fell 13.04% YoY to 54.61 crore in Q2FY23 from 62.80 crore in Q2FY22. Sales in Q2FY23 climbed 12.84% YoY to 1081.09 crore from 958.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd closed today at 754.90 apiece, down by 3.47% from the previous close of 782. In trade on Thursday, the stock recorded a total volume of 105,672 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 27,151 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 16.58% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 11.74% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 964.00 on (19-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of 676.70 on (27-January-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at 21.69% below the high and 11.55% above the low. For the quarter that ended September 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 62.60%, FIIs holding of 0.14%, DIIs holding of 0.41%, and public shareholding of 36.86%.

