Auto ancillary stock is trading 21% below the high, Board approves stock split

The shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd closed today at ₹754.90 apiece, down by 3.47% from the previous close of ₹782. In trade on Thursday, the stock recorded a total volume of 105,672 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 27,151 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 16.58% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 11.74% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹964.00 on (19-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹676.70 on (27-January-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at 21.69% below the high and 11.55% above the low. For the quarter that ended September 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 62.60%, FIIs holding of 0.14%, DIIs holding of 0.41%, and public shareholding of 36.86%.