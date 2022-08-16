“The market demand remains strong, however, due to various supply chain constraints including chip shortages, production volumes of OEMs continued to fluctuate. The passenger car sales have shown improving trend from April to June. This quarter’s results are to be seen in the backdrop of continued high inflation, elevated freight, energy costs etc. In order to create a better world for future generations and in line with our customers’ expectations, we are setting the ambitious goal of becoming Carbon Net Zero across our current global operations by 2040," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.