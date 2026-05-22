Three auto ancillary stocks that are finding new growth gears

Auto ancillary stocks are growing due to rising vehicle demand, premiumisation, exports, and higher content per vehicle. Companies expanding capacity, entering new technologies, or winning global orders may deliver faster revenue and profit growth.
They also offer exposure to India’s manufacturing push and long-term automotive transformation trends.
Here are three auto ancillary stocks with strong expansion plans.
#1 Uno Minda
Uno Minda is a leading Indian auto-components maker supplying lighting systems, switches, alloy wheels, EV parts, sensors, seating, electronics and more to major OEMs.
According to an investor presentation on 16 May, Uno Minda is setting up a state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra for high-voltage electric powertrain products for four-wheeler passenger vehicles. This is the second EV powertrain plant in quick succession, following the ongoing setup of its facility in Khed City.