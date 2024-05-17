Auto ancillary vs OEMs: Which industry is better for investment? Here's what Motilal Oswal says
Motilal Oswal foresees significant long-term growth opportunities for the Indian auto component industry, driven by global OEMs' supply chain diversification strategies and supportive government policies like 'Make in India'. The industry is expected to invest $6.5–7.0 billion over the next 5 years.
The Indian automobile industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by factors such as improving economic conditions, rising personal incomes, increased availability of semiconductor chips, and a drop in input costs. Collectively, these factors have contributed to a significant increase in overall volume within the industry.
