Auto biggies Q2 result compared: Bajaj Auto vs Maruti Suzuki - Who wins the earnings race? Profit, revenue, target price

Bajaj Auto vs Maruti Suzuki: Shares of Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki ended in green on Wednesday, a day after the two auto majors announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27.

Bajaj Auto reported upbeat earnings with a 35.2% annual jump in its consolidated net profit. Whereas, Maruti Suzuki India reported mix set of numbers as its profit fell by 26.4%, but revenue surged by 26% annually.

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Bajaj Auto vs Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit compared Bajaj Auto reported a 35% annual jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,354 crore in the three months to September compared to the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India saw 26.36% decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27. The car maker’s net profit declined to ₹2,466.1 crore, due to higher input costs resulting from the West-Asia conflict even as the revenue surged sharply, driven by record quarterly vehicle sales volume. Its net profit stood at ₹2,480 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year.

Maruti Suzuki vs Bajaj Auto: Q2 revenue Maruti Suzuki’s total revenue from operations increased to ₹53,355.5 crore as against ₹42,344.2 crore in the same period of 2025-26 fiscal.

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The company’s total expenses in July-September also shot up to ₹50,619 crore as compared to ₹39,018.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. Bajaj Auto’s revenue from operations stood at ₹20,003, up 34% on an annual basis from ₹14,922 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki vs Bajaj Auto: Share price target Healthy launch pipeline, recovery in domestic passenger vehicle demand, lean channel inventory, and capacity ramp-up at new facilities are likely to boost Maruti Suzuki performance in the financial year 2026-27, highlighted Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹14,800 per share. “We expect MSIL to deliver a 11% earnings CAGR over FY26–28E. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR14,800, valuing the stock at 26x FY28E EPS.”

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For Bajaj Auto, the MOFSL highlighted that it sustained its high margins despite the surge in input costs. The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹12,600 per share, indicating a 21% upside.

“Given the strong earnings forecast, healthy return ratios, among-the-best dividend payouts and a resilient business model, valuations at 21.8x/18.9x FY27E/FY28E EPS appear attractive. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR12,600 per share, based on 24x FY28E core EPS,” read the brokerage report.

Maruti Suzuki vs Bajaj Auto: Share price trend Maruti Suzuki stock closed 0.83% higher at ₹11550 per share on BSE on Wednesday. The stock has declined 30.90% in 2026 so far. Bajaj Auto share price closed 0.99% higher at ₹10480 per share.

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