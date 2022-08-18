Auto component stock jumps 25% in a week ahead of bonus share decision2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:58 AM IST
- Small-cap auto component shares have surged from around ₹140 to ₹182 apiece levels in last 5 sessions
Bonus share 2022: Small-cap auto component company Bharat Gears Ltd has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors are going to consider and recommend bonus share in its meeting of finance committee scheduled on 19th August 2022. However, the small-cap stock has been in uptrend for last one week as Bharat Gears share price has ascended over 25 per cent in last 5 trade sessions.