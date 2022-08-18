Auto component stock jumps 25% in a week ahead of bonus share decision

In one of its recent stock market exchange filing, Bharat Gears Ltd informed about the developments in regard to bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBl (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that 2/22-23 Meeting of the Finance committee of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2022 inter-alia; to consider the issue of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by way of capitalization of reserves."

