Auto component stock to consider bonus shares issue as board meet today
- Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders
Bharat Gears Ltd had earlier informed that its board of directors is going to consider and approve bonus shares in its finance committee meeting scheduled on 19th August 2022. However, the company informed BSE on 19th August 2022 that the meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 24th August 2022.