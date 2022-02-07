It has been a tough drive for car insurers lately, but changing driving habits might put a little fuel in their tank.

U.S. auto insurance companies have logged increases in the severity of claims, driven in large part by rising expenses for fixing and replacing cars due to a surging used-car market, snarled supply chains for parts and tight labor conditions. They also have only started to begin seeing increases in premium rates, since those need to pass through state regulatory approval.

Yet there is one thing that could be helping insurers, and that is a slower return to normal for how people are driving. For example, in the fourth quarter, Allstate brand auto property damage frequency—or how often people made claims—was up almost 22% from the same period in 2020, but still more than 13% below the fourth quarter of 2019. Allstate also noted that while miles driven are closer to pre-pandemic levels, the time of day when people are driving has meaningfully changed.

The question of whether driving habits fully normalize is a key one. There may be some longer-term changes to driving habits, notably that people may not commute as often to their offices as frequently as pre-pandemic. This is significant, as Allstate said that 40% of its losses generally occur during rush hour. Many workers would like to continue to telecommute post-pandemic. Perhaps commutes might be spread out throughout the day or week—though people driving on more open roads also can result in more severe accidents. More people might also opt to fly on their next trip.

Were there to be a lasting decrease in accident frequency, auto insurers could emerge on the other side of this tough period in a good position. If severity inflation were to slow or reverse at the same time frequency remains low, insurers would benefit.

Meanwhile, auto insurers across the board are seeking higher rates on policies. Those rates need time to be approved by state regulators and implemented and for existing policies to come up for renewal. Had it not been for these severity-related cost increases, though, carriers might have been pressed to continue to give discounts—like many did in 2020—to account for less-intense driving.

It is hard to take a firm stance on the direction of all these trends since they are predicated on so many variables, ranging from state regulators to work habits. But some investors seem to be taking a longer-term view: Stocks including Allstate, Progressive and Travelers are all up this year, outperforming S&P 500 financials overall and defying the market’s weakness.

Looking at the big picture, that might be a smart move. It may take only a catalyst such as a drop in used-vehicle prices or a slowdown in inflation for stocks with auto-insurance exposure to hit the gas.

