Auto insurance stocks are steering through traffic

The question of whether driving habits fully normalize is a key one. There may be some longer-term changes to driving habits, notably that people may not commute as often to their offices as frequently as pre-pandemic. This is significant, as Allstate said that 40% of its losses generally occur during rush hour. Many workers would like to continue to telecommute post-pandemic. Perhaps commutes might be spread out throughout the day or week—though people driving on more open roads also can result in more severe accidents. More people might also opt to fly on their next trip.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}