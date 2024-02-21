Auto Q3 Result Review: Expect positive momentum to sustain, says Nuvama; picks Hero Moto, M&M, Minda
Nuvama report highlights strong Q3FY24 auto demand momentum with significant revenue and EBITDA growth. Expectations for high single digit growth in 2W and tractor volumes. Top picks include Escorts Kubota and Mahindra & Mahindra. Nifty Auto Index has doubled in the last three years.
The Q3FY24 auto demand momentum has been robust, according to domestic brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities' review report on the automotive sector. Revenue for the brokerages coverage (excluding Tata Motors Ltd.) increased by 17% YoY, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 33% YoY, driven by improved scale/net pricing and a stable currency movement.
