Auto sales expected to remain strong. Here are Emkay's top picks

Industry volumes for 2-wheelers are likely to be better sequentially, Emkay said, but lower in comparison to 2019 levels, as demand is subdued for low-income categories. ''Although domestic volumes would be under pressure, exports are likely to witness positive growth due to healthy demand and stable currency rates in key markets.'' It expects two-year CAGR for domestic volume to be -2% for Bajaj Auto, -3% for Hero Moto Corp Ltd, -9% for TVS Motors Ltd and -14% for Eicher Motor- Royal Enfield.

