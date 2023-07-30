Auto sales, Q1 results, PMI data & more: Check key triggers for stock markets this week10 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:08 AM IST
Investors will keep a close eye on auto majors in the coming week along with various domestic and global macroeconomic indicators. Analysts expect these triggers to drive the momentum for markets as it steps into the new month.
Stepping into the new month, investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including the ongoing first quarter results of current fiscal (Q1FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and key decisions from global central banks.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×