-SBFC Finance IPO will open for subscription on August 3, and close August 7. The company's shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 16.-Concord Biotech IPO will open for subscription on August 4, and close on August 8. The company's shares will be listed on BSE and NSE August 17.-Oriana Power IPO will open for subscription on August 1, and close on August 3. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform August 11.-Vinsys IT IPO will open for subscription on August 1, and close on August 4. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform August 14.-Yudiz Solutions IPO: will open for subscription on August 4, and close on August 8. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform August 17.