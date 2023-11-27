Auto sector: Motilal Oswal prefers two-wheelers over PVs; here are its top picks
Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal stated that it has shifted focus towards 2Ws amid the initial PV slowdown. Moreover, MHCVs (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) remain stable, it added.
The auto sector witnessed a healthy rebound in terms of demand, supply chains, and operational costs after overcoming its numerous macro as well as sector-specific challenges. The Nifty Auto index has risen 31 percent in the last 1 year, outperforming the Nifty index, which has advanced 7 percent, reflecting the robust sectoral performance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started