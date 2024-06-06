Auto sector: New launches, rural market revival drive volumes, says LKP Securities; likes Bajaj Auto, M&M, Ashok Leyland
Two-wheeler exports experienced notable year-over-year (YoY) growth despite challenges posed by the Red Sea crisis. The temporary slowdown in the two-wheeler sector during May was attributed to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 occurring nationwide.
Automobile sales volume in May demonstrated robust performance in the SUV segment and showed some positive trends in the Commercial Vehicles (CVs) sector. Year-to-date (YTD) growth for two-wheelers and SUVs was strong, driven by improved consumer sentiment, successful absorption of price hikes, new model launches, and a gradual revival of rural markets, according to analysts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started