Automobile sales volume in May demonstrated robust performance in the SUV segment and showed some positive trends in the Commercial Vehicles (CVs) sector. Year-to-date (YTD) growth for two-wheelers and SUVs was strong, driven by improved consumer sentiment, successful absorption of price hikes, new model launches, and a gradual revival of rural markets, according to analysts.

Two-wheeler exports experienced notable year-over-year (YoY) growth despite challenges posed by the Red Sea crisis. The temporary slowdown in the two-wheeler sector during May was attributed to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 occurring nationwide. However, the growth is expected to come back in June.

In the Passenger Vehicle (PV) segment, the growth trajectory for SUVs remained strong. On the Commercial Vehicle (CV) side, Ashok Leyland experienced overall growth, and Tata Motors showed significant growth, according to analysis by LKP Securities.

The tractor segment presented a mixed trend: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported mid-single digit growth, whereas Escorts Kubota and VST Tillers Tractors experienced declines. Nevertheless, both companies reported robust sequential growth.

“We remain positive on the auto sector with a cautious view. Our choice is in the following order –two-wheeler, PVs and CVs," said Ashwin Patil, Senior Research Analyst at LKP securities.

Stocks specifically, within the two-wheelers, the brokerage firm likes Bajaj Auto more than its other two rivals as it sees green shoots in the exports now (36.7% of total volumes).

“Also the Electric Vehicle (EV) strength from Chetak and launch of e-three-wheelers can be additional positives. Domestically on the motorcycles side we expect new launches especially the premium ones (Bajaj + KTM + Triumph) to assist posting decent numbers. Market leadership on the three-wheelers takes care of profitability," Patil said.

On the PV side, he likes M&M because of its strength in the proliferating SUV segment, prudent capital allocation and a robust growth strategy in UVs, EVs and CVs.

However, for Maruti Suzuki India, the LKP Securities analyst is concerned about its over dependence on SUVs for growth, as rest of the segments are underperformers, particularly the small car segment.

“We like Ashok Leyland within CVs as it has a diversified revenue base deriving from LCVs, Defense, MHCVs, exports and spares. We are cautious on CVs as we need to closely watch for the growth profile hereon considering the tapering off of the CV cycle. Tata Motors too looks good on JLR strength and domestic EV market leadership. However, the uncertainty on JLR is a risk according to us," Patil added.

