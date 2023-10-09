Auto Sector Q2 Results Preview: Cheaper input costs, higher realisations to drive revenue, margins
The overall volumes in Q2FY24 for the auto industry were flattish, weighed down by a decline in two-wheeler and tractor sales. The volume performance during the quarter remained uneven with three-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) showing growth.
The automobile companies are expected to see a decent revenue growth and margin improvement in the quarter ended September 2023, driven by strong tailwinds from realization, operating leverage for few OEMs and benign commodity prices.
