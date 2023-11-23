Auto Sector Q2FY24 Review: Maruti, TVS Motor among Axis Securities' stock picks after earnings; check full list
Axis continues to have a positive outlook on the sector as demand drivers remain intact. However, due to the recent rally in stocks, valuations are not very attractive. Against this backdrop, it recommends the “Buy on Dips” strategy for quality stocks.
The September quarter was a good one for the auto sector. In an earnings review report, brokerage house Axis Securities said that the companies under its coverage reported revenue, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 16 percent, 49 percent, and 56 percent YoY, respectively. This was driven by higher ASPs, sales volumes, and operating leverage.
