Auto sector Q4 results review: Volumes, price hikes aid revenue growth, profits beat; M&M, TVS Motors top picks

Auto sector Q4 results review: Revenue of auto OEMs, excluding Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, grew 24.1% YoY in the March quarter, driven by more than 20% YoY increase in the tractors, LCV, two-wheelers and MHCV segments’ volumes, and teens growth in the PV and LCV segments’ volumes.

Ankit Gohel
Updated3 Jun 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Auto sector Q4 results review: Profitability trends were ahead of expectations, driven by cost control measures, despite commodity headwinds.
Auto sector Q4 results review: Profitability trends were ahead of expectations, driven by cost control measures, despite commodity headwinds.

The automobile companies reported strong operating performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, led by cuts in the Goods & Services Tax (GST), with profitability beating estimates despite commodity headwinds, analysts said.

The OEMs reported 22% year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in Q4FY26, led by strong two-wheelers, Passenger Vehicles (PV), and Commercial Vehicles (CV) segments along with tractors - partly due to subsidy in Maharashtra.

Revenue growth driven by volumes, price hikes

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, aggregate revenue of auto OEMs, excluding Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, grew 24.1% YoY in the March quarter, driven by more than 20% YoY increase in the tractors, LCV, two-wheelers and MHCV segments’ volumes, and teens growth in the PV and LCV segments’ volumes.

The revenue growth was also supported by price hikes across most Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to offset the impact of commodity headwinds and lower discounts across OEMs.

Also Read | Metals Q4 results: Strong earnings sustain; Hindalco, APL Apollo top picks

However, Tata Motors PV’s luxury car subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), saw a sharp YoY decline in volumes during the quarter due to weakening global demand and tariff-related impact.

EBITDA margin improves

At the operational front, EBITDA of the auto OEMs, excluding Tata Motors PV, grew 26.1% YoY, driven by strong performance of two wheeler OEMs, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Escorts Kubota, partly offset by Hyundai Motor India’s weak operating performance.

As a result, aggregate EBITDA margin increased 30 bps YoY to 15.7%. Tata Motors PV’s EBITDA declined 6.4% YoY, owing to multiple headwinds for the JLR business.

Also Read | Banking sector Q4 results: NIMs likely bottomed out, business momentum improves

Profitability trends were ahead of expectations, driven by cost control measures, despite commodity headwinds.

Kotak Equities expects demand trends across most segments to remain steady in the near term, but profitability trends are likely to worsen during the first half of FY27.

Auto Sector Top Picks

Kotak Equities remains selective in the automobile sector. Its top picks in the sector are Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company.

Read all Stock Market news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

Auto SectorAutomobileAuto StocksQ4 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsAuto sector Q4 results review: Volumes, price hikes aid revenue growth, profits beat; M&M, TVS Motors top picks
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.