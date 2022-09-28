Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Auto stock hits 52-week low, just announced bonus share record date

Auto stock hits 52-week low, just announced bonus share record date

Dividend paying stock recently announced 3rd October 2022 as record date for bonus share issue.
2 min read . 12:53 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Dividend paying auto stock has hit 52-week low on second successive day in a row

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International have hit 52-week low on second successive day in a row. Samvardhana Motherson share price today opened with a downside gap and went on to hit its intraday low of 107.50, which turned out its fresh 52-week low on NSE. On Tuesday session, Samvardhana Motherson shares had hit its new 52-week low of 110.10 apiece.

Interestingly, the auto company has recently announced record date for bonus share issue. In August 2022, the auto company has already announced bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:2, which means one bonus share for two equity share held by the shareholders of the company.

Samvardhan Motherson bonus share record date

In its recent stock market exchange filing, the auto company had announced bonus share record date citing, "This is with reference to our letter dated August 16, 2022 in respect of recommendation made by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (two) existing equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Further, the shareholders of the Company have approved aforesaid issue of bonus shares by passing an Ordinary Resolution by means of Postal Ballot, results of which have been declared by the Company today, i.e., September 23, 2022."

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd further added, "Company has fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company."

Dividend paying stock

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is one of the dividend paying stocks in FY22 as well. Recently, the auto stock traded ex-dividend on 12thh August 2022. The company had announced final dividend of 0.65 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Samvardhana Motherson share price history

Samvardhana Motherson shares are one of the beaten-down stocks on Dalal Street. This dividend paying stock has lost 12 per cent in last one week whereas in last one month, it has tumbled from around 121 to 108, logging more than 10 per cent dip in this time. In last one month, this auto share has dipped from around 135 to 108 apiece levels, descending to the tune of 20 per cent. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Samvardhana Motherson International shares have nosedived from 225 to 108, recording around 51 per cent slide in 2022.

