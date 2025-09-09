Auto stocks add $33 billion in market cap in less than a month boosted by GST rate cut

India’s automakers have emerged as the biggest winners of the government’s move to cut consumption taxes, as a potential boost to demand lifts their profit outlook.

BSE Ltd.’s measure of 20 auto firms has added about $33 billion in market value since Aug. 15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the government’s plan to lower goods and services levies in the steepest tax reduction in a decade.

Auto index beats Sensex on GST reform boost The auto gauge has surged more than 12% since then, beating every other sectoral index. Key BSE Sensex Index remained nearly flat during the period, as a 50% tariff on India’s exports to the US — the highest in Asia — weighs on the broader market and the economy.

A panel of ministers earlier this month finalised the proposals that will see lower taxes on most items of everyday use. The government cut the GST to 18% on most passenger vehicle categories, from as high as 31%, making cars and bikes more affordable for millions ahead of India’s crucial festival season next month that drives about a quarter of annual auto sales.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., which has offerings from high-end sports utility vehicles to tractors and farm equipment, led the rally among automakers, rising more than 15% this month, while Eicher Motors Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. also surged.