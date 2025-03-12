Auto stocks are correcting, but it's not a clearance sale yet.

While mutual fund stakes have declined in stocks such as Sundaram Clayton (from 19.08% in November to 17.40% in January), Exide Industries (12.46% to 11.92%), Cartrade Tech (16.96% to 15.71%), and Ola Electric Mobility (4.21% to 3.49%), their interest has risen in stocks such as Sundaram Fasteners (16.60% to 17.17%), Fiem Industries (3.89% to 4.42%), and Sona BLW Precisions (24.63% to 27.04%), showed data from Prime Database.