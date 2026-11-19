Auto stocks witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday, with the Nifty Auto index surging nearly 4% as a steep correction in key industrial metals eased concerns over rising input costs for automobile manufacturers.

Maruti Suzuki India led the gains, climbing 7%, while Hyundai Motor India, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) advanced around 5% each. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) rose 4%.

The rally comes as several key commodities used in automobile manufacturing have corrected sharply. Copper prices have slipped to a seven-month low and turned flat for 2026, while aluminium has fallen to a 51-week low. Silver is trading at a 14-month low, gold at a 12-month low and tin at an eight-month low, according to reports.

The decline in base metal prices is expected to ease input cost pressures for automakers and potentially support margins. However, the benefit may not be immediate, as existing procurement cycles could delay the transmission of lower commodity prices to manufacturers. Rising domestic steel prices could also offset some of the expected savings.

Market participants will therefore be watching how quickly the correction in global commodity prices translates into lower input costs and improved margins. The extent of the benefit could also vary across vehicle segments, depending on their raw material requirements and procurement arrangements.

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Nifty Auto outlook: What do technical charts indicate? Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the Nifty Auto index found support near its 13-day exponential moving average (EMA) before staging a sharp rebound. The index surged nearly 4% on Thursday, forming a sizeable bullish candle on the daily chart.

He attributed the improvement in sentiment partly to the sharp correction in raw material prices, particularly copper, which declined nearly 6% in the previous session to a seven-month low. A steep fall in crude oil prices from recent highs has also eased input cost concerns, supporting the rebound in automobile stocks.

From a technical perspective, Shah said the Nifty Auto index continues to trade above its key short- and long-term moving averages, with all major averages trending upwards. Momentum indicators and oscillators also point to sustained strength, suggesting that the near-term uptrend could continue.

He identified the 27,600–27,700 zone as a crucial support area for the index. The positive bias is likely to remain intact as long as it holds above this range.

Stock-specific technical outlook Maruti Suzuki: Shah said the stock has delivered a decisive breakout from its consolidation range, backed by strong volumes. It has also moved above its 200-day EMA and is trading above key moving averages, while momentum indicators continue to signal strength. He expects the stock's upward move to extend in the near term.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Maruti Suzuki reclaimed its 250-day EMA and subsequently retested the level, triggering strong continuation buying. The chart appears to be forming a rounded-base pattern, indicating improving strength. He identified ₹14,500 as the next key resistance, with ₹12,500 acting as trailing support.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: Shah said the stock remains in a strong downtrend, characterised by a pattern of lower tops and lower bottoms. It is trading below its key short- and long-term moving averages, while momentum indicators continue to show bearish signals. He expects the stock to underperform in the near term.

Arora said TMPV found buying interest near its recent low of ₹251.50 and is witnessing an upside pullback. However, ₹275 and ₹285 remain key resistance levels. Unless the stock reclaims these levels, the current move should be viewed as a pullback, with the broader technical setup still indicating the possibility of selling pressure. A sustained move above these levels could signal a recovery.

Hyundai Motor India: Shah said the stock has recently broken out of a consolidation pattern with strong volume participation, indicating renewed buying interest. The broader trend remains positive, with the stock trading above its key moving averages. The daily RSI has also moved above 60 and is trending higher, signalling strengthening momentum. He expects Hyundai to continue outperforming in the short term.

Arora said Hyundai has given a pennant breakout above ₹2,130 and is displaying strong chart momentum. The next key resistance is at ₹2,275. A move above this level could also trigger a cup-and-handle breakout, which is yet to be confirmed. He said the overall technical structure remains promising, with momentum favouring the upside.

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