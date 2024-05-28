Auto stocks in top gear: What's driving the rally? Experts recommend 10 stocks to buy from the sector
Auto stocks have surged due to robust sales expectations in FY25, driven by a revival in the rural market and stable raw material prices. Two-wheeler market may outshine other segments. Experts anticipate continued growth in the medium-to-long term, with positive outlook for auto companies.
Most auto stocks have been on a roll in the last one year owing to a confluence of factors, including demand revival, new launches and stable raw material prices.
