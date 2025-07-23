Auto stocks are surging—even as sales sputter and supply risks rise
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 23 Jul 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Summary
From big-name carmakers to niche parts suppliers, India’s auto sector has rallied in recent months. But with weak demand and earnings headwinds ahead, is the rally running on fumes?
Mumbai: India’s auto and auto ancillary stocks are on a tear—even as sales sputter and supply chain clouds gather.
Some lesser-known auto component makers have posted triple-digit stock market gains in the past three months, eclipsing marquee vehicle manufacturers and defying a cautious outlook for the industry.
Shares of Frontier Springs have soared 151%, Lumax Auto Technologies is up 110%, and Kinetic Engineering has gained 90%, outpacing commercial vehicle makers Force Motors’s 85% and SML Isuzu’s 78% gains.
