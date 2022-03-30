Upward sales momentum is likely to continue in commercial vehicles (CVs) in March 2022 as per our channel checks. Passenger vehicle (PV) industry volumes are expected to be slightly lower than last year owing to supply constraints. 2-Wheelers and tractors are likely to decline notably due to subdued customer sentiments and the high base effect, highlighted brokerage and research firm Emkay.

The brokerage house has retained its positive view on the auto sector, underpinned by expectations of a cyclical upturn in the next three years. It likes Tata Motors (TTMT), Ashok Leyland (AL), Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) and TVS Motors (TVSL). In ancillaries, Emkay said it likes Motherson Sumi (MSUMI) and Bharat Forge (BHFC).

“CV industry volumes are likely to improve, aided by improving chip supplies for LCVs and better demand for ICVs/Tippers. We expect domestic volumes to grow by 20% yoy for M&M, 3% for TTMT and 2% for AL. In comparison, we expect a 4% fall for EIM-VECV," the note stated.

PV industry volumes should be slightly lower than last year owing to supply constraints. Among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), we estimate domestic volumes to grow by 44% year-on-year for MM and 35% for TTMT, while we expect an 11% fall for MSIL. Given the robust order book, discounts remain low in comparison to the previous year, the brokerage highlighted.

Further, “2W industry volumes are expected to be notably lower vs. last year, due to muted customer sentiments and the high base effect. In addition, the chip shortage has affected dispatches of premium motorcycles. We expect domestic volumes to fall by 4% yoy for TVSL, 5% for EIM-RE, 34% for BJAUT and 35% for HMCL," Emkay's note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

