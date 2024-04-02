Auto stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors among 7 auto stock picks post March sales
Auto stocks to buy: PV wholesales in March grew 11% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis driven by robust new launches in the SUV space. However, PV sales were slightly lower on a sequential basis due to slightly higher inventory levels with dealers.
Automobile sales during the month of March were a mixed bag. While dispatches of passenger vehicles (PV) grew in double-digits across the pack, commercial vehicle (CV) sales volume showed weakness along with a mixed performance from two-wheelers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started