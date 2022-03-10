The Nifty Auto Index has declined about 13% CYTD; it has lagged Nifty by 5% CYTD and by 72% since 2018. While geopolitical concerns have clouded near-term outlook for autos, Jefferies believes the recent correction offers a good entry point or buying opportunity on 1-2 year view.

Jefferies' top stock picks in the auto sector are Tata Motors with a target price of ₹540, Maruti Suzuki (target price: ₹9,100) and TVS Motor (TP: ₹730). It has raised Ashok Leyland in its pecking order post sharp stock fall.

The global brokerage is also positive on Eicher Motors shares with target price of ₹2,725, Bajaj Auto (target price of ₹4,000) and Bharat Forge (TP: ₹825). Though, key risks to its positive view are high oil prices for an elongated period hurting India growth outlook, and further melt-up in metals.

Jefferies has retained its Hold rating on Hero Moto stock, however, has Underperform ratings on Motherson Sumi and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares.

Despite higher vehicle and fuel prices likely to push up vehicle ownership cost, we see low risk of significant demand deterioration for now. The industry is recovering from its worst slowdown in decades and the post Covid opening up of urban should be a tailwind, the brokerage said in a note.

“On relative basis, we see demand risk higher for passenger vehicles (PVs) than for 2-Wheelerss and trucks. However, PV channel inventories are already down to 12-15 days against normal level of 30-35 days and most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have waitlist, which provide cushion. Historically, auto demand has shown much higher correlation to gross domestic product (GDP) growth than to cost of ownership," Jefferies added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

