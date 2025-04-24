Markets
Three auto stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj's expert recommendations for 24 April
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 24 Apr 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryTop three auto stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for 24 April.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Indian stock market witnessed a day of twists and turns after opening with a strong gap-up on 23 April. The Nifty 50 started the session on a positive note, fueled by upbeat sentiment and steady inflows, but faced resistance early in the day, triggering a mild pullback. However, buyers stepped back in during the second half, helping the index regain momentum and break above the 24,300 mark by close.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less