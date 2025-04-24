Three auto stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj's expert recommendations for 24 April

On the daily chart, as we discussed earlier, 23,200 is an important level to watch. Above this, we might see 24,670. The reason is 23,670–24,780 was the origin of fresh selling. We have seen a fall till below where we touched the 22,000 mark, and now the next level to watch will be 24,700 level, which might act as a resistance. Still, we have more 350–400 points to reach that level.