Auto volume review: 2Ws shine in Nov; TVS, Bajaj Auto, Eicher among firms with double-digit domestic wholesale growth
Domestic two-wheeler (2W) wholesales rose 31% YoY in November (YTD-FY24: 9%). Registrations in the month also grew 19% YoY, partly boosted by the later timing of the festive season this year.
In November, the Indian auto industry witnessed a wide divergence in wholesale growth across segments, with two-wheeler (2W) volumes rising 31% YoY. The growth was 3-7% for passenger vehicles (PVs) and tractors, while trucks saw a decline of around 4%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started