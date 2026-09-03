16% jump in share price of this firm after ₹100 crore order from Tata Motors PV | Do you own any?

Autoline Industries shares rallied nearly 16% in intraday trade on Thursday, September 16, after the auto component manufacturer announced a new business award from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd for the supply of components for SUV applications.
Autoline stock climbed as much as 15.97% to an intraday high of ₹98.49 per share on the BSE.
The order is expected to generate approximately ₹100 crore in additional revenue per year, subject to production schedules and actual customer requirements.
"Following the scheduled programme ramp-up and subject to customer production schedules and actual requirements, the business is expected to generate annual incremental revenue of approximately ₹100 crore.
"The award represents an important milestone in Autoline’s growth journey at Sanand and reflects the continued confidence of a leading Indian automotive manufacturer in the Company’s engineering, tooling and manufacturing capabilities," the company said in an exchange filing.
The components will cater to both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.
Autoline said its manufacturing network, backed by Industry 4.0-enabled processes, automation and data-driven production systems, will support the programme's quality, cost and delivery requirements.
“This business award reflects the strength of Autoline’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities and the continued confidence of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited in the company. Our focus remains on executing the programme with discipline across quality, cost, delivery and capacity readiness,” said Shivaji Akhade, Managing Director of Autoline Industries.
The company added: “The award further strengthens our relationship with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and supports our strategy of achieving sustainable growth through deeper OEM engagement, advanced manufacturing and value-added products. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.”
Established in 1996, Pune-based Autoline Industries manufactures sheet-metal components, assemblies and sub-assemblies for the automobile sector. The company supplies more than 3,000 products across passenger car and commercial vehicle segments and operates more than 9 manufacturing facilities, supported by in-house design and engineering services and a commercial tool room.
Autoline Industries shares have remained in positive territory over the past year, delivering gains of nearly 30%. The small-cap stock has also advanced around 18% so far in 2026.
The stock has gained 3.5% over the past 1 month and risen 19% in 3 months. Over the 6-month period, it has surged 26%. Autoline Industries touched its 52-week high of ₹103.85 in August 2026, while its 52-week low of ₹48.41 was recorded in March 2026.
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