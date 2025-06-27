These 5 automation stocks have delivered less-than-stellar returns, but still deserve to be on your watchlist
Despite recent margin pressures and low order inflows, these five automation companies are strategically positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds.
In 2020, in a factory on Tokyo’s outskirts, a robotic arm was putting the final touches on a car’s frame while a team of engineers watched from afar. The factory ran entirely on algorithms, robotics, and artificial intelligence, machines doing the heavy lifting, making decisions, and even optimising production—all without a single human instruction.
That day marked the beginning of a new era, in which automation would not only supplement human effort but replace it altogether.
From AI-driven recommendations on Netflix to self-driving cars, and from manufacturing and logistics to software and services, automation is transforming business operations, helping to increase productivity and reduce costs with enhanced precision.
As India strives to become a global manufacturing and technology hub, driven by the Union government’s initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ and the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, demand for automation has surged.
At the heart of this transformation are a few technology companies that are advancing into new territories. Some such companies listed on India’s stock exchanges not only cater to domestic demands but are also emerging as significant players in the global automation supply chain.
In this article, we focus on some of the best automation companies in India that deserve a spot on your investment watchlist.