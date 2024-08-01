Automobile Corp of Goa: Should you invest in this high-flying Tata Group stock?
Summary
- The company, which manufactures, assembles and presses sheet metal components for bus coaches, has been on a tear of late. Its stock hit an all-time high of ₹2,861 on the BSE on 31 July.
Tata Group company Automobile Corp of Goa was a standout performer in the fourth quarter of FY24, with profit growth of 41% driven by 25% sales growth. Market participants were tracking the company and how it would perform in the following quarter, and it did not disappoint.