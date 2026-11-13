Automotive Axles share price jumps 15%: Why the small-cap stock rallied in trade today. Do you own? Check stock trend

Automotive Axles share price: Automotive Axles shares rallied nearly 15% on Friday, November 13, after the small-cap auto ancillary company reported a strong set of financial results for the September 2026 quarter. The company delivered robust growth in revenue, profitability and operating margins in the second quarter of FY27, with net profit rising nearly 67% year-on-year.

The stock witnessed strong buying interest following the earnings announcement, with investors reacting to the company's improved financial performance. Automotive Axles reported double-digit growth across its key financial parameters, supported by a sharp rise in revenue and an even stronger improvement in operating profitability.

Automotive Axles Q2 results: Net profit jumps 67%, revenue rises 44% Automotive Axles reported a 66.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹60 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue from operations also registered strong growth during the reporting quarter. Revenue increased 43.5% year-on-year to ₹663 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹462 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operating performance improved at an even faster pace, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 73.7% to ₹83.2 crore in the September 2026 quarter, against ₹47.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA margin, which measures operating profitability as a percentage of revenue, also witnessed a significant improvement. It expanded to 12.6% in Q2 FY27 from 10.4% in Q2 FY26, marking an expansion of 220 basis points.

The financial performance reflected broad-based growth across the company's key earnings parameters, with EBITDA growth significantly outpacing revenue growth during the quarter.

Automotive Axles also reported healthy growth in its financial performance for the first half of FY27.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,179.4 crore, compared with ₹951.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit for the first half of FY27 stood at ₹105.7 crore, against ₹71.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Management Update Apart from its quarterly earnings, Automotive Axles announced an important management development.

The company appointed Raman K as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel, effective November 12, 2026. He had been serving as the company's interim CFO since February 4, 2026. The board has now approved his appointment in a regular capacity, replacing his interim designation.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Raman K is a strategic finance leader and chartered accountant with more than 15 years of professional experience. His expertise spans finance transformation, business partnering, controllership, taxation, treasury, internal audit and corporate governance.

He has worked across several industries, including manufacturing, automotive, engineering and technology.

Before joining Automotive Axles as interim CFO, Raman K held leadership positions at Cyient, Royal Enfield and Sundaram Clayton.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He also serves as co-convener of the CII Finance and Tax Panel, Mysuru Chapter.

Automotive Axles share price trend: Stock jumps 15%, nears 52-week high Automotive Axles shares witnessed a sharp rally on Friday, November 13, following the company's strong September quarter earnings.

The small-cap stock jumped as much as 14.7% during the session to touch an intraday high of ₹1,879.85 per share on the BSE.

Following the latest rally, the stock was around 11% away from its 52-week high of ₹2,125.95, recorded in February 2026. Meanwhile, its 52-week low stood at ₹1,527, which it touched in October 2026.

The stock has also delivered gains across multiple time frames, reflecting its recent positive momentum. Automotive Axles shares have gained 12% over the past one month. Over a six-month period, the stock has risen 6%, while its one-year gains stood at 8.5%.