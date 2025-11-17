Autoriders International bonus issue: Last day to buy shares before 5:1 ex-bonus on November 18

Autoriders International Bonus Issue: Multibagger BSE-listed Autoriders International has announced a bonus issue, and today marks the final day for investors to purchase the stock to qualify for the company’s 5:1 bonus issue, which goes ex-bonus on 18 November 2025.

The shares of Autoriders International will trade ex-bonus starting tomorrow. Earlier this month, the company informed exchanges that it had set 18 November 2025 as the record date for its proposed 5:1 bonus share allotment.

In its BSE filing, the company stated, “The board of directors of the company have approved and fixed November 18th, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the Members who shall be eligible for the allotment of the Bonus Shares.”

The board’s approval covers the issuance of five bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 held as of the record date.

With this bonus issue, Autoriders International will significantly expand its equity base by issuing five additional shares for each existing one. Enlarging the share capital generally leads to a lower per-share price post the ex-bonus date, potentially making the stock more affordable for retail investors and broadening the shareholder base.

The announcement underscores the company’s intent to realign its capital structure without altering its market capitalisation. Bonus issues do not reduce shareholder value; instead, they distribute the same value across a greater number of shares.

As per the shareholding data for September 2025, promoters held 62.43 per cent of the company’s equity, with the remaining stake owned by public shareholders.

Autoriders International Stock performance The company’s stock has surged an extraordinary 3,315 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹149.90 in December 2024 to an all-time high of ₹5,087.60 as of today.

It has delivered multibagger returns across timeframes — rising 1,040 per cent over the last six months and climbing 346 per cent in the past three months. Even in the last month, the stock gained 8.5 per cent.

Stock under ‘ESM Stage 1’ Autoriders International trades exclusively on the BSE under the ‘XT’ category and is also classified under ESM Stage 1 surveillance. As per Sebi’s enhanced surveillance framework, stocks in the ESM category include those with a market capitalisation below ₹1,000 crore.

As of November 17, 2025, the company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹295.15 crore, with a free float market cap of ₹47.32 crore, according to BSE data.

Additionally, stocks listed under the ‘XT’ or ‘T’ categories on the BSE are settled on a trade-to-trade basis, meaning share delivery is compulsory.

Autoriders International Q2 earnings On the financial front, Autoriders — which operates in the self-drive and chauffeur-driven car rental segment — reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit, posting ₹2.39 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 compared to ₹2.68 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income, however, rose 11.6 per cent to ₹24.64 crore from ₹22.07 crore.

