AUV Innovations raises stake in Zee Media Corporation to over 5%. Details here

AUV Innovations LLP has announced the acquisition of 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Zee Media Corporation

Before this acquisition, the company held 2.39 crore shares, while the additional purchase of 1 crore shares has taken its holding above the 5% threshold, making disclosure mandatory under SEBI rules.

The acquisition took place on August 21, 2025, through the open market route. With this purchase, AUV Innovations increased its stake in Zee Media Corporation from 2,39,84,375 shares (3.83% of total shareholding) to 3,39,84,375 shares (5.43% of total shareholding).

The equity share capital of Zee Media stood at 62.54 crore equity shares of ₹1 each before and after the transaction. However, the total diluted share capital, after considering the conversion of warrants, stands at 89.37 crore shares.

Company’s Statement In its filing, AUV Innovations stated:

“We wish to inform you that AUV Innovations LLP have acquired 1,00,00,000 shares of Zee Media Corporation Limited, a company listed on your stock exchange, on the 21st day of August, 2025.”

The firm clarified that the acquisition is in equity shares and does not involve any encumbrances, convertible instruments, or preferential allotments.

About Zee Media Corporation Zee Media Corporation Limited is one of India’s prominent news networks, operating multiple news channels across national and regional markets.

Q1 Results Zee Media reported a consolidated net loss of ₹8.81 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of ₹10.38 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 3.63 percent year-on-year, rising to ₹182.36 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹175.96 crore in Q1 FY25. At the same time, total income increased 3.24 percent to ₹183.11 crore as against ₹177.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the cost front, ZMCL managed to bring down its total expenses to ₹194.55 crore in the June quarter, lower than ₹199.30 crore in Q1 FY25.

Stock Performance Despite the improvement in financials, the stock has remained weak on the bourses. Shares of ZMCL declined more than 4 percent over the past year. The downtrend continued in 2025, with the stock losing over 9 percent in July and shedding an additional 6.5 percent in August. So far this year, the stock is down nearly 31 percent.