Avalon Technologies shares nosedives after flat listing. Buy or avoid?

Avalon Technologies shares made a flat debut on Dalal Street in special pre-open session today. Avalon Technologies share price opened on BSE at ₹431 apiece and went on to hit intraday low of ₹411.70 per share. On NSE, Avalon Technologies share price opened at ₹436 apiece. According to stock market experts, Avalon Technologies IPO was highly priced and due to this it received dull response across all categories and Avalon Technologies share listing is on the expected line. They went on to add that allottees should maintain stop loss at ₹405 levels as trigger of this stop loss may lead to downside further towards ₹370 apiece levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}