Avantel stock climbs 19% to hit new all-time high as investors cheer influx of orders
Avantel, a defence electronics manufacturer, witnessed a 19% spike in shares to hit Rs. 168. The company's stock has surged by 44% this year, continuing a strong performance with a 340% rally in CY23 and 113% gain in CY22.
Avantel, a telecom product manufacturing company, witnessed a 19% spike in its shares during today's intraday trade, reaching a new record high of Rs. 168 apiece. The shares began their upward journey on May 30 after the company secured an order worth Rs. 109.76 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for the supply of SATCOM equipment.
