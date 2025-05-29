Avanti Feeds share price rallies 6% after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Avanti Feeds share price rallied as much as 6 per cent in Thursday's trading session after the company reported healthy March quarter results on Wednesday.

At 9:55 am, Avanti Feeds share price touched an intraday high to ₹916.80 apiece on May 29, against previous close at ₹862.65.

Avanti Feeds Q4 results 2025 The company posted a solid performance in the March quarter, with its consolidated net profit increasing by 39.6% year-on-year to ₹157 crore, up from ₹112.6 crore in Q4 FY24.

The profit surge was supported by higher margins and consistent revenue growth. Quarterly revenue climbed 7.9% to ₹1,385 crore, compared to ₹1,284 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's board also proposed a final dividend of ₹9 per equity share (with a face value of ₹1) for the financial year 2024–25, pending approval from shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be distributed within the specified timeline after the meeting.

Improved operational efficiency led to a 36.4% increase in EBITDA, rising to ₹176.7 crore from ₹129.5 crore. The EBITDA margin also rose to 12.76% from 10.09% in the previous year, indicating stronger cost management and improved realizations.

India continues to lead the U.S. shrimp market, driven by consistent supply and growing global demand, even amid trade uncertainties. In 2024, India remained the top shrimp exporter to the U.S., contributing 37% of its total shrimp imports.

Avanti Feeds' initiative to expand into faster-growing product categories and new markets is expected to yield long-term benefits. Analysts also note that the Indian government's strong support for the sector, including its goal to double exports to ₹1 trillion, will further aid the company's growth.

Avanti Feeds operates in the aquaculture industry, specializing in the production of premium shrimp feed, running a Vannamei shrimp hatchery, and processing and exporting shrimp. Since beginning commercial operations in 1993, the company has grown to become the leading producer of shrimp feed.