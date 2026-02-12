Avanti Feeds share price rises another 17%, February gains hit 70%. What's fueling the uptrend?

Avanti Feeds' share price surged 17% to a record 1,395 on February 12, extending its winning streak. The company reported a net profit of 163 crore for the December quarter, driven by positive developments including a US-India trade deal that reduced tariffs on exports.

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 Feb 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Amid multiple positive developments, Avanti Feeds share price has gained 70% in February so far, marking its biggest monthly gain in recent history.
Amid multiple positive developments, Avanti Feeds share price has gained 70% in February so far, marking its biggest monthly gain in recent history.

Shrimp manufacturer Avanti Feeds share price maintained its winning streak for the fourth straight session on Thursday, February 12, surging another 17% to an all-time high of Rs1,395 apiece.

The stock has remained in investors’ radar amid positive developments, keeping the bull run intact even as the broader market traded in a range-bound manner.

During market hours on Wednesday, the company announced its December quarter numbers, reporting a consolidated net profit of 163 crore, up from 141 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also rose to 1,384 crore, compared with 1,366 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 9.4% to 176 crore from 160.8 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, while margins expanded by 500 basis points year-on-year to 12.7%.

Earlier this month, the stock attracted heavy buying interest after the US and India announced an interim trade deal, reducing tariffs on Indian exports from 50% to 18%. This provided significant relief to export-heavy industries, including the aquaculture sector.

In FY25, the Indian shrimp industry was severely impacted by higher US tariffs. With nearly 48% of India’s shrimp exports directed to the US, the tariff led to paused contracts, price declines at the farm-gate level, and around 2,000 crore worth of inventory being stranded or rerouted.

The US accounted for 53% of Apex Frozen’s export sales in FY25.

The interim deal between India and the US comes at a time when India and the European Union also concluded a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) in January.

Avanti Feeds share price history

Amid multiple positive developments, Avanti Feeds share price has gained 70% in February so far, marking its biggest monthly gain in recent history. In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed CY25 with a 22% rise, recording its third consecutive year of positive returns.

Cumulatively, the stock has delivered a 244% return over the last three years and 165% over the past five years.

