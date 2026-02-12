Avanti Feeds share price rises another 17%, February gains hit 70%. What's fueling the uptrend?

Shrimp manufacturer Avanti Feeds share price maintained its winning streak for the fourth straight session on Thursday, February 12, surging another 17% to an all-time high of Rs1,395 apiece.

The stock has remained in investors’ radar amid positive developments, keeping the bull run intact even as the broader market traded in a range-bound manner.

During market hours on Wednesday, the company announced its December quarter numbers, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹163 crore, up from ₹141 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also rose to ₹1,384 crore, compared with ₹1,366 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 9.4% to ₹176 crore from ₹160.8 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, while margins expanded by 500 basis points year-on-year to 12.7%.

Earlier this month, the stock attracted heavy buying interest after the US and India announced an interim trade deal, reducing tariffs on Indian exports from 50% to 18%. This provided significant relief to export-heavy industries, including the aquaculture sector.

In FY25, the Indian shrimp industry was severely impacted by higher US tariffs. With nearly 48% of India’s shrimp exports directed to the US, the tariff led to paused contracts, price declines at the farm-gate level, and around ₹2,000 crore worth of inventory being stranded or rerouted.

The US accounted for 53% of Apex Frozen’s export sales in FY25.

The interim deal between India and the US comes at a time when India and the European Union also concluded a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) in January.

Avanti Feeds share price history Amid multiple positive developments, Avanti Feeds share price has gained 70% in February so far, marking its biggest monthly gain in recent history. In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed CY25 with a 22% rise, recording its third consecutive year of positive returns.

Cumulatively, the stock has delivered a 244% return over the last three years and 165% over the past five years.