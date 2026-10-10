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Avenue Supermarts Q2 Results: DMart parent net profit jumps 8.5% to ₹742.98 crore, revenue up 18%

Avenue Supermarts reported an 8.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to 742.98 crore for Q2FY27. Total income increased nearly 18% to 19,657.50 crore.

Pranati Deva
Published10 Oct 2026, 03:38 PM IST
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Avenue Supermarts posted its earnings for the quarter ended OCtober 2026 (Q2FY27) on Saturday, October 10.

Consolidated Net profit jumped 8.5% to 742.98 crore from 685.01 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total income rose almost 18% to 19,657.50 crore versus 16,695.87 crore in the same period last year. However, profitability margins declined during the quarter as expenses increased faster than revenue.

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Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 14.7% YoY to 1,393 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 1,214 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin contracted to 7.1% from 7.3% in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) margin also declined to 3.8% from 4.1%.

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Commenting on Q2 results, Vikram Dasu, Whole Time Director & CEO, Avenue E-Commerce said, “We are focused on driving greater operational efficiencies and strengthening overall customer experience in the cities that we currently operate in. Our organisational efforts are aligned in that direction.”

DMart standalone Q2 results

On a standalone basis, net profit stood at Rs.804 crore for Q2FY27, as compared to 747 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Meanwhile, total revenue increased 18.4% YoY to 19,206 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 16,219 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Standalone EBITDA grew 14.1% to 1,403 crore from 1,230 crore, while net profit rose 7.6% to 804 crore from 747 crore. The standalone EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.3% from 7.6%, while the PAT margin declined to 4.2% from 4.6%.

DMart adds 15 stores in Q2

DMart opened 15 new stores during the September quarter, taking its total store count to 518 as of September 30, 2026. The company had added 18 stores during the first half of FY27.

Anshul Asawa, managing director and chief executive officer of Avenue Supermarts, said revenue from the brick-and-mortar DMart business grew 18.4% YoY in Q2 FY27, while profit after tax increased 7.6%.

Asawa said stores that had been operational for two years or longer recorded 9.5% growth during the quarter, compared with 6.8% in Q2 FY26.

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He added that the company remained committed to offering value to customers and maintaining its pricing proposition in an inflationary environment. However, wage inflation at the entry level had led to a marginal increase in operating expenses.

DMart's first-half FY27 performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit stood at 1,603 crore for H1FY27, as compared to 1,458 crore in H1FY26.

Consolidated revenue rose 16.4% YoY to 38,439 crore from 33,036 crore. Consolidated EBITDA increased 15.1% to 2,892 crore from 2,513 crore, while net profit climbed 10% to 1,603 crore from 1,458 crore.

The consolidated EBITDA margin eased to 7.5% from 7.6%, while the PAT margin declined to 4.2% from 4.4%.

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Avenue Supermarts operates DMart under an everyday-low-cost, everyday-low-price strategy, focused on competitive procurement, operational efficiency and offering products at competitive prices.

DMart stock performance

DMart shares have remained under pressure in recent periods, with the stock witnessing losses across multiple time frames. The stock has declined 8% over the past week and 6% in the past month. The correction has been sharper over longer periods, with shares falling 14% in three months and 20% over the past six months.

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Over the past year, DMart shares have lost 18%, reflecting sustained weakness in the stock. The decline has also extended to the longer term, with the stock shedding around 20% over the past five years.

The Radhakrishna Damani stock had hit its 52-week high of 4,642.00 in April 2026 and its 52-week low of 3,499.90 on Friday, October 9, 2026.

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Radhakishan Damani and his family hold a 67% stake in Avenue Supermarts, the parent company that operates the DMart supermarket chain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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