Avenue Supermarts Q2 Results: DMart parent net profit jumps 8.5% to ₹742.98 crore, revenue up 18%

Avenue Supermarts posted its earnings for the quarter ended OCtober 2026 (Q2FY27) on Saturday, October 10.

Consolidated Net profit jumped 8.5% to ₹742.98 crore from ₹685.01 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total income rose almost 18% to ₹19,657.50 crore versus ₹16,695.87 crore in the same period last year. However, profitability margins declined during the quarter as expenses increased faster than revenue.

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Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 14.7% YoY to ₹1,393 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,214 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin contracted to 7.1% from 7.3% in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) margin also declined to 3.8% from 4.1%.

Commenting on Q2 results, Vikram Dasu, Whole Time Director & CEO, Avenue E-Commerce said, “We are focused on driving greater operational efficiencies and strengthening overall customer experience in the cities that we currently operate in. Our organisational efforts are aligned in that direction.”

DMart standalone Q2 results On a standalone basis, net profit stood at Rs.804 crore for Q2FY27, as compared to ₹747 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Meanwhile, total revenue increased 18.4% YoY to ₹19,206 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹16,219 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Standalone EBITDA grew 14.1% to ₹1,403 crore from ₹1,230 crore, while net profit rose 7.6% to ₹804 crore from ₹747 crore. The standalone EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.3% from 7.6%, while the PAT margin declined to 4.2% from 4.6%.

DMart adds 15 stores in Q2 DMart opened 15 new stores during the September quarter, taking its total store count to 518 as of September 30, 2026. The company had added 18 stores during the first half of FY27.

Anshul Asawa, managing director and chief executive officer of Avenue Supermarts, said revenue from the brick-and-mortar DMart business grew 18.4% YoY in Q2 FY27, while profit after tax increased 7.6%.

Asawa said stores that had been operational for two years or longer recorded 9.5% growth during the quarter, compared with 6.8% in Q2 FY26.

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He added that the company remained committed to offering value to customers and maintaining its pricing proposition in an inflationary environment. However, wage inflation at the entry level had led to a marginal increase in operating expenses.

DMart's first-half FY27 performance For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,603 crore for H1FY27, as compared to ₹1,458 crore in H1FY26.

Consolidated revenue rose 16.4% YoY to ₹38,439 crore from ₹33,036 crore. Consolidated EBITDA increased 15.1% to ₹2,892 crore from ₹2,513 crore, while net profit climbed 10% to ₹1,603 crore from ₹1,458 crore.

The consolidated EBITDA margin eased to 7.5% from 7.6%, while the PAT margin declined to 4.2% from 4.4%.

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Avenue Supermarts operates DMart under an everyday-low-cost, everyday-low-price strategy, focused on competitive procurement, operational efficiency and offering products at competitive prices.

DMart stock performance DMart shares have remained under pressure in recent periods, with the stock witnessing losses across multiple time frames. The stock has declined 8% over the past week and 6% in the past month. The correction has been sharper over longer periods, with shares falling 14% in three months and 20% over the past six months.

Over the past year, DMart shares have lost 18%, reflecting sustained weakness in the stock. The decline has also extended to the longer term, with the stock shedding around 20% over the past five years.

The Radhakrishna Damani stock had hit its 52-week high of ₹4,642.00 in April 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹3,499.90 on Friday, October 9, 2026.

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Radhakishan Damani and his family hold a 67% stake in Avenue Supermarts, the parent company that operates the DMart supermarket chain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.