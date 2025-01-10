Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the DMart retail chain operator, is set to announce its Q3 results on January 11. Avenue Supermarts shares were trading more than 2% lower today, on Friday, ahead of the release of its earnings for the third quarter of FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ace investor Radhakishan Daman-owned Avenue Supermarts is expected to report decent revenue growth in Q3FY25 led by store expansion and improvement in store metric.

In its Q3 business update, Avenue Supermarts said its standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹15,565.23 crore, recording a growth of 17.5% from ₹13,247.33 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total number of DMart stores as of December 31, 2024 stood at 387.

Here’s what to expect from Avenue Supermarts Q3 results:

DMart Q3 Revenue Avenue Supermarts' revenue growth of 17.5% YoY is estimated to be led by store expansion, with addition of 10 stores QoQ to 387 stores. Sales per square feet is also expected to grow 3% YoY.

According to Centrum Broking, Avenue Supermarts is expected to report revenue growth of 17.5% YoY, with healthy Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) of 6% on back of uptick in discretionary spending and improvement in store metric.

DMart Q3 Profit The company is estimated to report a net profit of ₹851.6 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024, registering a growth of 15.6% from ₹736.8 crore in the same quarter last year, according to Centrum Broking.

On a sequential basis, Avenue Supermarts' Q3 net profit is expected to rise 19.9% from ₹710.4 crore in the September quarter.

DMart Q3 EBITDA, Margins At the operational front, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter under review is estimated to grow by 15.5% to ₹12,951 crore from ₹11,209 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA margin is estimated to weaken by 14 basis points (bps) to 8.3% from 8.5%.

Avenue Supermarts Stock Price Trend Avenue Supermarts share price has fallen over 20% in three months and 24% in six months. However, the Radhakishan Damani-portfolio stock is down just over 3% in one year.

DMart share price hit a 52-week high of ₹5,484.00 apiece on September 24, 2024, while it touched a 52-week low of ₹3,400.00 apiece on December 20, 2024.

At 3:10 PM, Avenue Supermarts shares were trading 3.31% lower at ₹3,686.70 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹2,39,905 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.