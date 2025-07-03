Avenue Supermarts share price declines 3% after Radhakishan Damani promoted DMart announces Q1 updates

DMart Q1 Updates

The Avenue Supermarts announcement around the quarterly update of the company at the end of Q1 of financial year 2026 (April 2025–June 2025) said that the standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹15,932.12 crores. These standalone revenues indicated by the Avenue Supermarts marked a more than 16% year-on-year rise when compared to standalone revenue of ₹13711.87 reported by Avenue Supermarts during the April 2024-June 2024 quarter last fiscal year.