Avenue Supermarts share price declines 3% after Radhakishan Damani promoted DMart announces Q1 updates

Stock Market Today. Avenue Supermarts share price declined more than 3% in the morning trades on Thursday. The Radhakishan Damani-promoted DMart had announces its Q1 updates on Wednesday post-market hours

Ujjval Jauhari
Published3 Jul 2025, 09:38 AM IST
Stock Market Today. Avenue Supermarts share price declined more than 3% in the morning trades on Thursday. The Radhakishan Damani-promoted DMart had announced its Q1 updates on Wednesday post-market hours.

DMart Q1 Updates

The Avenue Supermarts announcement around the quarterly update of the company at the end of Q1 of financial year 2026 (April 2025–June 2025) said that the standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at 15,932.12 crores. These standalone revenues indicated by the Avenue Supermarts marked a more than 16% year-on-year rise when compared to standalone revenue of 13711.87 reported by  Avenue Supermarts during the April 2024-June 2024 quarter last fiscal year.

Avenue Supermarts also said that the total number of stores as of June 30, 2025, stood at 424. This also included one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, currently closed for customers due to renovation.

more to come ….

 
