Avenue Supermarts share price fell over 2% following the supermarket chain stores muted Q1FY24 (April-June) results. Avenue Supermarts shares opened at intraday high of ₹3,802 apiece on BSE .

As a result of lower sales of apparel and general products, retail chain D-Mart operator on Saturday announced barely a 2.46% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹658.71 crore. In the same quarter a year before, the company reported a net profit of ₹642.89 crore.

Its operating revenue increased 18.20% to ₹11,865.44 crore during the reviewed quarter from ₹10,038.07 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

"Overall gross margins are lower compared to the same period in the previous year, primarily due to lower sales contribution of apparel and general merchandise. However, general merchandise contribution is recovering and trending towards pre-pandemic levels," said Neville Noronha, chief executive officer & managing director of the company.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, the stock price fell 4.2% and underperformed its sector by 14.8% in the past year.

“No major traction in this counter and has corrected from its last month high of 4150, currently its forming a base on its 200SMA around 3700 , a break below it would trigger further weakness on the flip side 4000 is immediate resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

DMart Q1FY24 Results: Net profit rises 2% to ₹659 crore, revenue up 18%; check details

What does brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The brokerage stated in its research that the company had a lacklustre performance, with Q1FY24 EBITDA/PAT coming in 11% behind forecast (consensus: 10%/7%). Once more, a weak gross margin of 14.6% (estimated: 15.5%), down 120 basis points YoY (pre-covid Q1 average 15.7%), was the main contributor to this. This was brought on by a lower mix of general merchandise and apparel (GM&A).

"Factoring in the lower gross margin and miss in Q1FY24, we are adjusting down our FY24E PAT by 3%. We value DMart at 70x PE (marginally lower than its pre-covid one-year forward PE average of 74x), and are rolling over to Q1FY26E; this result in a revised target price of ₹4,015 ( ₹3,913 earlier); maintain ‘HOLD’. The key question remains if the mix change/GM profile is transient or marks a structural shift.

Management did make a statement of the mix improving and trending towards prepandemic levels, but Q1FY24’s performance was not an improvement over last. Hence, this remains a concern while we await further clarity," said the brokerage in its report.

Kotak Institutional Equities

The brokerage stated in its analysis that the retail area addition of 11.6% yoy and some sequential improvement in core same store sales growth (SSSG) were the main drivers of Dmart's 1QFY24 revenue growth of 18% yoy. According to the company, lower GM&A mix was the main factor in the weaker gross margin print of 15.2%.

However, the brokerage thinks price competition may also have had an influence on margins in the quarter, which is usually when margins are at their greatest for the year. A 5% EBITDA miss from GM that was less than anticipated also contributed to a weak 2.5% yoy increase in net profit.

“We revise down FY2024-26 revenue estimates by 1-4% resulting in EPS cut of 2-6%. Roll-forward coupled with lower capex estimates drives an unchanged FV of ₹3,475. We retain a cautious stance on the stock with ‘SELL’ rating ," advised the brokerage in its report.

JM Financial

The brokerage firm said in its analysis that DMart's June quarter results were not significantly different from those of recent quarters. According to the brokerage, despite slightly improving from the previous quarters, sales per store growth is still insufficient given the full potential of the company.

Discretionary sales persisted as a challenge, affecting gross margin as well as throughput (and, consequently, operating leverage). It's interesting to note that management opinions suggest a positive outcome in this situation.

According to the company, "general merchandise contribution is recovering and trending towards prepandemic levels"; nevertheless, the apparel sector appears to still require improvement. A turnaround in this area of the portfolio would boost the gross margin and help the company regain scale-efficiency.

"We believe it’s more a question of when and not if. We continue to like DMart - businesses with such long growth runways are rare and we recommend investors to not get too carried away by short-term weakness(es)," said the brokerage.

The brokerage firm has a "buy" rating on the stock and keeps the price target at ₹4,255, predicting a 10.6% increase from the stock's current market price of ₹3,846.

ANGEL ONE More Information

AVENUE SUPERMARTS More Information

BSE More Information