"Factoring in the lower gross margin and miss in Q1FY24, we are adjusting down our FY24E PAT by 3%. We value DMart at 70x PE (marginally lower than its pre-covid one-year forward PE average of 74x), and are rolling over to Q1FY26E; this result in a revised target price of ₹4,015 ( ₹3,913 earlier); maintain ‘HOLD’. The key question remains if the mix change/GM profile is transient or marks a structural shift.

