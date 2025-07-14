Avenue Supermarts share price dips 2% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell DMart stock?

Stock Market Today: Avenue Supermarts Share Price declined more than 2% in the morning trades on Monday post Q1 results announced on Friday after the market hours. Should you buy or sell DMart stock post Q1 results?

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Results Review Radhakishan Damani-promoted Avenue Supermarts reported a 0.1% decrease in Q1FY26 net profit, which came to ₹772.81 crore, from ₹773.68 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The margin pressure continues taking a toll even as the company reported revenue for the April-June quarter stood at ₹15,932 crore, a 16.19% increase from a year earlier. Its is the concerns on the operating performance that is reflected in analysts views and recommendations on the stock

Avenue Supermarts—Analysts views and recommendations

Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that for Avenue Supermarts, it was a lackluster start to the year. As per Jefferies Gross margin was impacted by continued high competitive intensity in the FMCG space. Operating EBITDA margin declined YoY due to lower gross margins and higher operating costs (investments in improving service levels, capacity building, and inflation at entry-level wages). EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. Jefferies has tweaked their estimates and expects the stock to be range-bound with a slightly higher price target at Rs4,200.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services too said that Avenue Supermarts (DMART) posted another weak set in 1QFY26 as standalone EBITDA grew 8% YoY (which was a 5% miss to their estimates) due to weaker gross margin.