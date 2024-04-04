Avenue Supermarts: DMart stock surge boosts Radhakishan Damani's wealth by ₹2,695 crore
Radhakishan Damani's stake in Avenue Supermarts increased by ₹2,695 crore as the DMart shares rose sharply. His net worth stands at ₹211,122.1 crore.
Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain of DMart, saw its shares zoom 5.8% to hit a new one-year high of ₹4,715 apiece in today's trading before finishing the trade at ₹4,645 apiece, up 4.13%.
